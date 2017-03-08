Sixers Owner Joshua Harris To Meet With Trump, Report Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers owner Joshua Harris will meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to Reuters.com.
Harris, along with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and other business leaders, will reportedly meet with Trump for an infrastructure meeting.
Speaking at his joint address to Congress last week, Trump promised to ask Congress to “approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure of the United States.”
Harris is the principal owner of the 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, owns 18-percent of English Premier League club Crystal Palace FC, and co-founded Apollo Global Management — one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms.