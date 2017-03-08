Protesters In South Jersey Take Fight To Save ACA To Steps Of Their Congressman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters in New Jersey gathered in front of Congressman Tom MacArthur’s office Wednesday night urging him to vote in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act intact.

About a dozen protesters gathered in front of Congressman MacArthur’s Marlton office, something they say they’ve been doing once a week for the last two months.

“The Republicans have come out with a plan that would destroy health care for a million New Jerseyans,” said Maura Collinsgru. “We’re urging Tom MacArthur to stand up to these attacks on health care and vote ‘no’ on the repeal.”

Collinsgru says the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act is “destructive” for New Jersey.

“We’ll lose so much coverage, and we’ll lose protections,” she said. “We’ll lose billions in federal funds and New Jersey can’t afford this.”

Collinsgru says they’ll continue to hound the congressman’s office in an effort to see that he votes in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act.

“They have politely taken our petitions, our postcards, our phone calls, many, many letters and have not committed to saying no to this repeal,” she said.