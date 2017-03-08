Philly Police: Suspects Sought After Stealing Oxygen Tank From Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for three people they believe were in involved in the theft of an oxygen tank last month.
It happened on Feb. 25 around 7 p.m. when police say two men and a woman broke into a residence in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Video captures one of the suspects leaving the residence with an oxygen tank, while the other suspects were seen driving away in what is believed to be a Nissan Altima.
“An additional unknown male, who is a person of interest, was seen exiting the suspects vehicle and was last seen walking towards 10th Street,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.