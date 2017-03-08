Philly Man Arrested In AC On Several Drug Charges

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested in Atlantic City, Wednesday.
Atlantic City Police say they found two loaded handguns and crack cocaine inside a room at the Knight’s Inn on Albany Avenue that was registered to 22-year-old Eric Jones.
Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent within 500 feet of a public place, possession of a weapon during a cocaine offense and possession of hollow point ammunition.
Jones remains behind bars.