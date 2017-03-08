Nurses Who Went On Strike Claim Employer Is Locking Them Out

March 8, 2017 11:58 AM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: delaware county, Jim Melwert, Strike

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Nurses who walked off the job at Delaware County Memorial Hospital earlier this week now say they are being locked out by their employer. But the company that runs the hospital says they had no choice.

Nurses and technicians at Delaware County Memorial Hospital staged a two-day strike on Sunday and Monday.

Nurses Strike At Delaware County Memorial Hospital

“This new for-profit company that took over Delaware County Memorial Hospital is creating all kinds of short-cuts on staffing conditions,” says Bill Cruice with the union Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

He says those so-called staffing shortcuts can create dangerous or deadly situations for patients.

Prospect Medical Holdings, which bought Crozer last summer says, after the two-day strike, they had to lock-out the employees because the replacement staffing company they’re using has a minimum of five days.

But Cruice disputes that.

“We believe that the extra three days of the lockout is punitive on the part of the hospital.”

He says the union plans to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia