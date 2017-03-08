Nike Spurs Debate With New Carbon Fiber Plate Shoes

March 8, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Nike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Technology is stepping up its game.

Nike has released its new shoes, “Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite,” or the Breaking2 project, spurring a debate.

The new shoes are designed to help runners break a two-hour marathon featuring more midsole cushioning and an advanced carbon fiber plate. The carbon fiber plate, according to Nike, saves energy needed to run at a certain speed.

So has Nike crossed the line by creating this “performance enhancing” sneaker?

“We’re very confident we’re doing things within the rules and above board,” Nike’s senior director of global running footwear, Bret Schoolmeester told The New York Times

The International Association of Athletics Federations told The New York Times that they will meet within two weeks to “see if we need to change or review approvals.”

You can read more about Nike’s Breaking2 project here

