Nike Takes Jab At Adidas After Signing WR John Ross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before the NFL Combine, Adidas announced they would reward any player who broke Chris Johnson’s 40-yard dash record with a private island valued up to $1 million dollars.
The player must be wearing 2017 Adizero 5-Star 40 shoe, however.
Washington’s John Ross broke the record with a ridiculous 4.22 40-yard dash time, but Ross was wearing Nike cleats.
Afterwards, Nike announced they have signed Ross while subtweeting Adidas and their contest.