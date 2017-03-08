Nike Takes Jab At Adidas After Signing WR John Ross

March 8, 2017 12:29 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before the NFL Combine, Adidas announced they would reward any player who broke Chris Johnson’s 40-yard dash record with a private island valued up to $1 million dollars.

The player must be wearing 2017 Adizero 5-Star 40 shoe, however.

Washington’s John Ross broke the record with a ridiculous 4.22 40-yard dash time, but Ross was wearing Nike cleats.

Afterwards, Nike announced they have signed Ross while subtweeting Adidas and their contest.

 

