Newborn Baby Thrown To Ground In Philadelphia Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for up to four men responsible for a violent home invasion in Logan that sent a newborn to the hospital.

Officers responded to a home on the 4500 block of N. 18th St. around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 24-year-old mother told police she was sleeping on the second floor with her eight-day-old son when three armed, masked men, broke the lock on her front door and forced their way inside.

The men then ordered the woman and two 17-year-old girls who were visiting her into the basement.

The men made off with $3,500 and two cell phones, but not before one of the men assaulted the woman’s newborn son.

“When at least one of the perpetrators ordered her to get up point of gun, she said, ‘I’m holding my baby’ and that’s when one of them just forced the baby onto the floor by pushing the baby onto the floor,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “That’s pretty brutal, as far as we’re concerned.”

The baby is expected to be okay. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center to get checked out. The woman and teen girls were not hurt.

At this point, investigators aren’t sure why this young mom was targeted, but police say the robbers somehow knew the woman had thousands of dollars inside of her home.

Investigators are hoping the two stolen cell phones will lead them to the men responsible. They also say that though three men were involved in the robbery, a surveillance camera captured four men running away from the scene.