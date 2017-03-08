BREAKING: Report: AT&T Customers In Montgomery County Unable to Make 911 Calls

New Jersey Woman Buys 3 Winning Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets, Cashes In On $500,000

March 8, 2017 8:46 PM By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: New Jersey Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)—A New Jersey woman is now $500,000 richer after a quick lunch break lottery stop.

New Jersey Lottery officials say Kathleen is an avid Instant Games player and a big fan of the crossword scratch-off lottery tickets.

While on her lunch break, Kathleen made a quick visit to the Quick Chek in Morris County where she bought three $5 crossword scratch-offs. She won $25, officials say.

Pressing her luck– she then purchased two additional $5 crossword scratch-offs and won $30!

But her luck continued!

Kathleen then decided to purchase a $20 Mega Crossword ticket and she’s probably glad she did.

The $20 Mega Crossword scratch-off was the winning ticket to the top prize of $500,000.

Lottery official say Kathleen and her husband David will apply the winnings to some bills as well as their children’s college expenses.

