Man Accused Of Destroying Kim Kardashian Selfie Books

March 8, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS) – A man in Connecticut was arrested after destroying several copies of Kim Kardashian West’s selfie book inside a Barnes & Noble, say police.

The 74-year-old man allegedly spread a red liquid over the books, “Selfish,” which is a compilation of the reality TV star’s selfies.

“Six copies of the books were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived,” police told CBS Boston.

According to the report, Carl Puia also typed out a lengthy note to explain his dislike of “Ms. Kardashian and people like her.”

On Monday, Glastonbury Police arrested Puia on a warrant for third degree criminal mischief related to an incident from October.

He has since been released on bond.

 

