Little Flower Students Blossom At Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It sounds like a perfect fit: Little Flower and the Flower Show. The Catholic High School for Girls located in Hunting Park will be making its first-ever appearance at the annual event.

“I never saw how such a little thing of a little plant can instill such excitement,” said teacher Vonda Menna, who moderates Little Flower’s Green Thumb club.

The club is something that has caught on in a big way with city girls who have virtually no garden experience.

“It’s a lot of fun because its something that we’re not really used to,” said one student. “I know i didn’t have too much experience.”

“Before this I never really thought I could grow a plant,” said another, “and now to see that I can actually create something that’s so pretty.”

The Green Thumb club led to a Junior Flower show at the school. More than a hundred students took part. All received green ribbons — and winners in two categories were awarded a display at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

One of those winners was senior Makayla Hayward, who painted a purple calla lilly with water colors. Now she’s become a family celebrity.

“My aunt got really excited and bought all these tickets,” Hayward said. “Everybody’s going because they’re really excited about it. So we’re all going to see my painting.”

The botanical winner was a Succulent Terrarium made by juniors, Corine Roonan and Madeyln Elliot.

The 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show will take place March 11-19 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.