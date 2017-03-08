Josh Hart Named Top 5 Finalist For Dr. J Award

March 8, 2017 1:10 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Josh Hart is into the top five finalists to receive the 2017 Julius Erving Award, for college basketball’s best small forward.

Hart, 21, was announced as a top 10 finalist on Feb. 1, narrowed down from the original list of 20.

The winner of the third annual award will be presented at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 7.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior guard is averaging 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 33.3 minutes per game for the No. 2 ranked and defending champion 28-3 Villanova Wildcats.

