Expert: Del. Serial Attacker May Be ‘Fulfilling Sexual Fantasy’ By Evading Police

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS)—As police in Delaware continue their search for a serial attacker, experts weighing in on what may be driving these repeated assaults.

While one of three women was able to flee unharmed, two others were kidnapped, robbed, and sexually assaulted by a serial attacker in New Castle County, Delaware since February 13th.

Forensic Psychologist Dr. Barry Zakariah says that assault or not, serial offenses of this kind are, in most cases, carried out to fulfill a suspect’s sexual fantasy.

“It could be a combination of power or arousal… sexual arousal and general investment or pleasure obviously in power in suffering in humiliation of another individual,” says Zakariah.

Now the women in that area are suffering as a whole, not knowing when and where a follow up attack could occur.

In what psychologists call the “prototype suspect,” sexual satisfaction may also be found in evading police.

“Power is experienced in the attention they are getting and the fact that they are a difficult case to solve,” Zakariah said.

Experts say that pinpointing a serial attacker in their daily life can prove difficult.

“Sometimes individuals around them, neighbors, friends, families had no idea the person was eccentric perhaps,” said Zakariah.

He adds that these behaviors can often start small, with stalking or voyeurism.

The concern now for experts and police is that the intensity of another attack could escalate in severity.

“Someone committing these crimes in a short period of time may actually develop an interest or condition themselves to enjoy this power and domination and humiliation and threats associated with arousal,” Zakariah says.

According to Dr. Zakariah, that deviant and violent behavior is often associated with or aided by personality disorders that can produce a lack of empathy for others, making suspects of this kind especially dangerous.

The suspect is described as 5’8″ with a medium build, wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.