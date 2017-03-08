Elmwood Park Zoo Seeks Public’s Help In Naming 2 Newborn Jaguar Cubs

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Elmwood Park Zoo is seeking the public’s help in naming their two newborn jaguar cubs.

The zoo says the cubs are becoming increasingly active and quite the handful for their mother, Inka.

The male cub, who weighs almost 11 pounds, is developing his mother’s love of play and is seemingly the more adventurous of the two, according to the zoo.

The female cub, almost 10 pounds, is happy to follow her brother’s lead.

Both cubs are very vocal and healthy, the zoo says.

The cubs were born on Jan. 24 to first-time parents, Inka and Zean.

The zoo says Inka is a very attentive and doting mother, however, the cubs will not be introduced to their father due to the threat he poses to his young.

Zoo officials say Inka and the cubs will remain off exhibit and out of sight from the public until the summer. They will then be transferred to the new “Trail of the Jaguar” facility when animal care staff determines they are ready for the move.

The public is asked to email their name suggestions to naming@elmwoodparkzoo.org. Entries must be received by Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m.