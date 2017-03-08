NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

City Launches Countdown To 10th Annual Philly Spring Cleanup

March 8, 2017 4:56 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio, mayor kenney, Philly Spring Cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The countdown is on for Philadelphia’s 10th annual Philly Spring Cleanup.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was at the Hunting Park Recreation Center on Wednesday to announce the one-month countdown to Philadelphia’s city-wide Philly Spring Cleanup effort, taking place on Saturday, April 8.

“Trash and litter does not fall from the sky,” said Kenney.

Michelle Feldman with Keep Philadelphia Beautiful said hundreds of groups will not only be picking up trash, but also participating in other beautifying efforts like planting gardens and painting over graffiti.

“Sign up your projects,” said Feldman. “Go to http://www.philadelphiastreets.com to register, tell your friends and neighbors.”

Former Hunting Park resident Dante Mills said the importance of beautifying and keeping the city’s recreation centers in shape can not be overlooked. He recalled as a child staying here to play basketball instead of going out with a group of friends who were up to no good.

“It turns out that entire group of guys was arrested,” Mills said. “It was the recreation center that saved me from that.”

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia