City Launches Countdown To 10th Annual Philly Spring Cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The countdown is on for Philadelphia’s 10th annual Philly Spring Cleanup.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was at the Hunting Park Recreation Center on Wednesday to announce the one-month countdown to Philadelphia’s city-wide Philly Spring Cleanup effort, taking place on Saturday, April 8.

“Trash and litter does not fall from the sky,” said Kenney.

Michelle Feldman with Keep Philadelphia Beautiful said hundreds of groups will not only be picking up trash, but also participating in other beautifying efforts like planting gardens and painting over graffiti.

“Sign up your projects,” said Feldman. “Go to http://www.philadelphiastreets.com to register, tell your friends and neighbors.”

Former Hunting Park resident Dante Mills said the importance of beautifying and keeping the city’s recreation centers in shape can not be overlooked. He recalled as a child staying here to play basketball instead of going out with a group of friends who were up to no good.

“It turns out that entire group of guys was arrested,” Mills said. “It was the recreation center that saved me from that.”