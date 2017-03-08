Ciara’s Family Baby Bump Photo Sparks Conversation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–When Ciara bared her bump for Harper’s Bazaar the singer became a trending topic on Twitter.

About a month earlier, Beyoncé got tongues wagging with her maternity announcement, featuring Queen Bey in a bra and panties.

“I don’t see why a woman would ever feel the need to hide her body,” said one woman.

“I’m all for it,” another woman added.

That was hardly the reaction to Demi Moore’s Vanity Fair cover 25-years ago when images of pregnant women’s naked bellies were considered shocking, even indecent.

Cheyenne Gil has specialized in maternity photo sessions for 5-years and says celebrities embracing their bumps has helped create a booming business.

“This month, I’ve booked almost 15 maternity sessions alone,” says Gil.

A 2-hour session costs anywhere from $150 to $800.

“So often they say, ‘OMG is that me?’ And it’s really important they can see themselves through that kind of lens,” says Gill.

And while the photographer says more and more women are posting their pix to social media others prefer to keep it private.

Either way, there’s a definite shift toward the individual’s decision to bare the bump or cover it with flowy fabric.