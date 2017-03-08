Boy, 5, Struck And Killed In Bucks Co. Trailer Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bucks County are investigating after a child was struck and killed on Wednesday night.
It happened around 3 p.m. near the Bel-Aire trailer park located on Bristol Pike in Morrisville.
Police say a 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by the driver of a pick up truck inside of the park.
The boy was transported to an area hospital but died upon arrival.
After the boy was struck people began attacking the truck which forced the driver to leave the scene of the accident, police said.
Authorities say the driver drove a short distance and called police.
The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police and submitted to a blood test, authorities tell CBS 3.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-949-9100.