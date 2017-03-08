BREAKING: Boy, 5, Struck And Killed In Bucks Co. Trailer Park

Boy, 5, Struck And Killed In Bucks Co. Trailer Park

March 8, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bucks County are investigating after a child was struck and killed on Wednesday night.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the Bel-Aire trailer park located on Bristol Pike in Morrisville.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by the driver of a pick up truck inside of the park.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but died upon arrival.

After the boy was struck people began attacking the truck which forced the driver to leave the scene of the accident, police said.

Authorities say the driver drove a short distance and called police.

The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police and submitted to a blood test, authorities tell CBS 3.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-949-9100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia