Ben Franklin Bridge To Light Up For Various Causes During Month Of March

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – During the month of March, the Ben Franklin Bridge will glow in various colors to shine a spotlight on different causes, according to the Delaware River Port Authority.
For the majority of the month, it will have red lighting to recognize American Red Cross Month.
March 7 through March 9, the bridge will have blue lighting for Colon Cancer Awareness.
On March 10, the bridge will feature orange lighting for World Kidney Day.
The bridge will keep the orange lighting March 11 through March 16 for National Multiple Sclerorsis Awareness Month.
No surprise here, on March 17 the bridge will go green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Finally, from March 18 through March 24, the bridge will have blue lighting for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.