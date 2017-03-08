5-Year-Old Girl Youngest Contestant Ever At National Spelling Bee

March 8, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Edith Fuller, National Spelling Bee

TULSA, Okla. (CBS/AP) — A 5-year-old girl is bound for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after becoming the youngest winner of a regional competition in Oklahoma.

Edith Fuller won the Tulsa-area contest by correctly spelling jnana. Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning knowledge acquired through meditation in the Hindu tradition.

Scripps confirmed to The Washington Post that Edith is the youngest person to qualify for the National Spelling Bee.

The Tulsa World reports Edith beat out more than 50 other elementary and middle school students Saturday. Edith is home-schooled and represented the TBC Home Education Fellowship in the bee.

“I feel thankful,” Edith told the the Tulsa World.

Edith’s mother Annie Fuller tells the newspaper she’s glad her daughter held her own.

“It’s fun to share her with everyone,” Fuller said. “I knew she’d be a novelty, so I’m proud she held her own.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia