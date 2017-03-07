Zeoli Show Log 03.07.17

3pm- According to the latest from Wikileaks, the CIA has developed methods to hack smart televisions and use them as listening devices.
3:05pm- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denies knowledge of tapping Trump Tower.
3:10pm- Was the NSA monitoring Donald Trump and his campaign team prior to the 2016 presidential election?
3:35pm- Andrew Bremberg, Assistant to the President and the Director of the Domestic Policy Council for President Donald Trump, joins the show to discuss the new healthcare bill proposed by the House.
3:50pm- Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mike Lee say they are not comfortable with the Obamacare replacement proposed by Republicans in the House.
4:05pm- Charles Krauthammer thinks Republicans need to “fall on their sword” and support new healthcare bill.
4:25pm- On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi blasted the newly proposed GOP healthcare plan.
5pm- Conservative Senators weigh-in on the proposed House healthcare bill. Sen. Rand Paul says Republicans will remain united in repeal, divided on replacement.
5:25pm- While on Meet the Press, James Clapper denied knowledge of any wiretapping of President Trump or his team. Conservatives were quick to note that Clapper lied to Congress about government surveillance while under oath.
5:35pm- Mika Brzezinski claims she’s “really nervous” about Trump’s presidency.
5:50pm- Sen. Chris Murphy claims that the entire world is “freaked out” over Donald Trump’s presidency.