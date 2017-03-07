Weather Blog: Potential For Snow This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After mild temperatures accompany us through midweek, a cold front is set to traverse the area on Thursday and open to door to a resurgence of cold, Canadian air. This arctic air will set the stage for a wintry mix/snow event for the Delaware Valley on Friday.

Precipitation will begin as rain across much of the area Thursday night with snow and sleet mixing in after midnight. As the mid-levels of the atmosphere cool dramatically and surface temperatures drop into the 30’s, a period of all snow is possible in Philly and surrounding suburbs Friday morning.

Significant snowfall accumulation is unlikely due to limited moisture, yet models differ on the precise potential, with high end outcomes yielding 2-4″ of snow along I-95, north and west, to on the low end, not even a dusting.

A more potent storm system will impact the East Coast this weekend with the potential to bring measurable snow to parts of our area.

Model data is still very inconsistent. Stay with the CBS 3 Eyewitness Weather team for more on the evolving forecast.