Unlicensed Cab Driver Shot During Attempted Robbery In West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two gunmen who fled after shooting an unlicensed cab driver in West Philadelphia last night.

An unlicensed cab driver in a Cadillac, picked up two guys at 52nd and Market just before midnight according to police. Investigators say the passengers announced a robbery and one of the attackers got in the front and pistol whipped the driver.

The driver fought back and the attackers seemed to be frustrated, says Commissioner Richard Ross.

“I guess they weren’t able to get anything from him. And the one in the backseat apparently fired a shot and struck him. They then fled on foot.”

Detectives say the bullet went through the seat and hit the victim in the back.

the driver made his way to 52nd and Chancellor. Police got there and The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators will be using surveillance footage in the neighborhood as they try to identify the gunmen.