Unlicensed Cab Driver Shot During Attempted Robbery In West Philly

March 7, 2017 8:53 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: shooting, Tim Jimenez, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two gunmen who fled after shooting an unlicensed cab driver in West Philadelphia last night.

An unlicensed cab driver in a Cadillac, picked up two guys at 52nd and Market just before midnight according to police. Investigators say the passengers announced a robbery and one of the attackers got in the front and pistol whipped the driver.

The driver fought back and the attackers seemed to be frustrated, says Commissioner Richard Ross.

“I guess they weren’t able to get anything from him. And the one in the backseat apparently fired a shot and struck him. They then fled on foot.”

Detectives say the bullet went through the seat and hit the victim in the back.

the driver made his way to 52nd and Chancellor. Police got there and The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators will be using surveillance footage in the neighborhood as they try to identify the gunmen.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags
Local Athlete Has Eye On 2020 Olympics

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia