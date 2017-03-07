‘Tuesday With Toomey’ Protesters Follow Senator To His New Office In Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Tuesday, and protesters did their “Tuesdays with Toomey” thing outside the offices of the U.S. Senator whom they feel is not responsive to his constituents. But there’s a twist. A change of venue.

The lease expired at his 17th Street and JFK Boulevard district office in a commercial building, so the Senator just relocated to federal space in the U.S. Custom House at 2nd and Chestnut Streets. Now, protesters, like Mary Ann, have migrated to the sidewalk outside the ornate, block-long building to air their grievances.

“I would like to see Toomey acknowledge us. That hasn’t happened, yet,” she said. “Even if his staff came out and said a few words.”

A day before Tuesdays with Toomey, organizer Jessica Lennick and a handful of people did have a small private meeting with the Senator in his new office.

“The first, last and only things that we said to the senator was that we want a town hall,’ Lennick said.

She said Toomey did not commit to a timeline and location on the town hall, just that there would be another one held at some point.

Lennick said only in that town hall format would Toomey be held accountable by his constituents.

“That he will do it in person, and making himself available,” she said.

Tuesdays with Toomey members gripe that Toomey only attends orchestrated events, at which questions, and importantly, follow-up questions are stifled. They complain his virtual and telephone town halls aren’t cutting it, and they pledge to continue weekly events outside his office.