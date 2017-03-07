The Dom Giordano Show: James Rosen of Fox News, Akash Chougule of Americans For Prosperity and Taya Kyle | March 7

9:00-Mob attacks occur yesterday in Center City.
9:35-Fox News’ Chief Washington Correspondent, James Rosen, joined discussing his own experience of being surveilled under the Obama Administration and wiretapping accusations from President Trump.
9:45-Wikileaks latest info dump on the CIA.
10:00-Akash Chougule from Americans for Prosperity joined discussing the Republican Obamacare replacement.
10:10-Representative Chaffetz, people should buy healthcare instead of the latest IPhone.
10:20-Obamacare replacement announced.
10:50-Mayor Kenney accusing the soda industry of passing the soda tax along to the consumer.
11:00-Taya Kyle joined discussing Carryn Owens and honoring the military.