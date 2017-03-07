DEVELOPING: Philly Police Searching For Missing-5-Year-Old Boy

The Dom Giordano Show: James Rosen of Fox News, Akash Chougule of Americans For Prosperity and Taya Kyle | March 7

March 7, 2017 12:00 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Mob attacks occur yesterday in Center City.

9:35-Fox News’ Chief Washington Correspondent, James Rosen, joined discussing his own experience of being surveilled under the Obama Administration and wiretapping accusations from President Trump.

9:45-Wikileaks latest info dump on the CIA.

10:00-Akash Chougule from Americans for Prosperity joined discussing the Republican Obamacare replacement.

10:10-Representative Chaffetz, people should buy healthcare instead of the latest IPhone.

10:20-Obamacare replacement announced.

10:50-Mayor Kenney accusing the soda industry of passing the soda tax along to the consumer.

11:00-Taya Kyle joined discussing Carryn Owens and honoring the military.

11:20-UberX planning a rally to unionize.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia