Teen Accused Of Decapitating His Mother At Home

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP/CBS) — North Carolina prosecutors will seek a mental evaluation of an 18-year-old man charged with decapitating his mother at a home east of Raleigh.

Eighteen-year-old Oliver Funez was charged with first-degree murder Monday after a deputy responding to a 911 call saw the man walk out of a home in Zebulon with his mother’s head in one hand and what appeared to be a butcher knife in the other.

Deputies found the body of 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado in the home. Deputies were searching the home hours after the body was discovered.

Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said two young siblings were home at the time of the incident but were unharmed, and a fourth child was at school.

Authorities did not elaborate on what led to the attack. It remains unclear how long it will take to determine Funez’s mental state

Funez was ordered held on Tuesday.

ICE has confirmed Funez is in the U.S. illegally from Honduras, reports WNCN.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

