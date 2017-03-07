Starburst To Release Limited Edition ‘All Pink’ Packs

March 7, 2017 9:54 PM
Filed Under: Starburst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The days of having to pick-and-choose through a Starburst pack are over — if you’re a pink Starburst fan at least.

The candy company will be releasing packs with only pink Starbursts for a limited time.

Matt Montei, Sr. Director of Confections at Wrigley, said the idea came completely from the candy’s fans, reports Mashable.com.

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,'” Montei said. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

Mashable said he even teased there is more to come from Starburst in the form of new flavors/innovations but that the focus right now is all about “think pink.”

The strawberry-flavored “All Pink” packs will be sold at Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B and Amazon.

They will be available in April.

