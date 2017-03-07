SLAM Magazine Remakes Allen Iverson Cover With Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hopes it has found its biggest basketball star since Allen Iverson.
SLAM Magazine remade the Allen Iverson cover from the 32nd issue of the magazine in 1999 using new Sixers’ star Joel Embiid.
Slam Magazine’s Adam Figman admitted it was not the ideal situation that Embiid tore his meniscus and went out for the season before the release of the magazine, but he’s still standing behind “The Process.”
You can read the full cover story here.