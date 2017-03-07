Shooting Leads to Head-On Crash In East Germantown

March 7, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: East Germantown, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a shooting and car accident Tuesday night in East Germantown.

It happened in the 11 block of East Haines Street.

Police say 2 shots were fired into a Jeep Grand Cherokee, striking the passenger.

The driver of the Jeep lost control in the mayhem and collided with an Audi headed in the opposite direction.

The people in the Audi were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the passenger in the Jeep–who was shot in the head–is in extremely critical condition.

