Rowan University Narrows Scope Of Lead-Tainted Water Problem

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — Officials at Rowan University have come up with a short-term plan to address concerns over lead-tainted water in several residential buildings on the Glassboro campus.

The school checked for lead levels in the water starting in November. Rowan spokesman Joe Cardona says higher levels were found in the water in nine older residential buildings housing some 4 thousand students. But it’s not that simple to deal with.

“The frustrating part is that there’s a sink that comes out the water’s fine, below the EPA levels for taking action, while the next exact sink next to it is high,” Cardona told KYW Newsradio. “So there’s a lot more to study.”

Like where the lead is actually coming from. And that process could take months to complete.

Until then, Cardona says every sink in those nine buildings will be worked on over spring break, which starts next week.

“The short-term plan is to install filters on the faucets in living areas,” he added. “But of course the long-term plan is how do you solve this without needing to have these faucets have these filters on it.”

Those filters have a limited shelf life, which may require students to switch some of them out. The school will continue to supply bottled water to those dorm students and increase the number of locations where students can fill bottles with filtered water.

The school is keeping students and staffers up to date on the water situation on its website.