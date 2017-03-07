BREAKING: Over 20,000 Power Outages Due To PECO Substation Fire

Report: Eagles Interested In Texans CB A.J. Bouye

March 7, 2017 3:47 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are interested in the top cornerback on the unrestricted free-agent market in Texans corner A.J. Bouye, according to NJ.com.

Related: Eagles Related Rumors: Legal Tampering Period

The legal tampering period began today at 12:00 p.m. and the report states that the Eagles and Bouye’s camp have spoken.

Related: Eagles Release CB Leodis McKelvin, Save About $3 Million

Bouye, 25, has six interceptions in four seasons with the Texans. Bouye was signed as an undrafted free-agent in 2013 out of the University of Central Florida.

The Eagles have just about $12 million in cap space, however.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia