Report: Eagles Interested In Texans CB A.J. Bouye

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are interested in the top cornerback on the unrestricted free-agent market in Texans corner A.J. Bouye, according to NJ.com.
Related: Eagles Related Rumors: Legal Tampering Period
The legal tampering period began today at 12:00 p.m. and the report states that the Eagles and Bouye’s camp have spoken.
Related: Eagles Release CB Leodis McKelvin, Save About $3 Million
Bouye, 25, has six interceptions in four seasons with the Texans. Bouye was signed as an undrafted free-agent in 2013 out of the University of Central Florida.
The Eagles have just about $12 million in cap space, however.