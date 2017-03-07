DEVELOPING: Over 20,000 Power Outages Due To PECO Substation Fire

Philly Police Searching For Elderly Woman Suffering From Alzheimer’s

March 7, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Pearl Hill, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Police say 84-year-old Pearl Hill walked away from her residence located on the 1700 block of North Bailey Street.

Hill is 5-foot-1, 98 pounds, has a dark brown complexion, with brown eyes and shoulder-length red/auburn straight hair.

Hill wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

