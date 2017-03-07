Philly Police Commissioner Names His New Leadership Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are some new top cops at the Philadelphia Police Department.

After nearly 200 officers were sworn in high-rank positions Monday, the commissioner has chosen his commanders to help lead the force, and held a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Three men and two women will now stand by the side of Commissioner Richard Ross as he leads the department.

Bumped up to 3-star commanders: Myron Patterson, who will serve as First Deputy Commissioner, and Christine Coulter, who will serve as a 3-star Deputy Commissioner. New commanders to the team are Joseph Sullivan, Patrick Wilson and Robin Wimberley.

Ross says it’s part of his overall vision, and he took the time — about one year — to decide on who he wanted next in line.

“We’ve got some tremendous talent here,” Ross said. “The great thing about this department is that we’ve got a number of people we could have pulled up.

With the new Human Trafficking and Police-Involved Shooting Units, Ross says this was the right time to make the moves.

“To be perfectly honest with you, it’s about making sure where this department is supposed to be, at the right the time, and with the right people,” he said. “I know these people are going to exemplify each and every day, we are only going to get better.”