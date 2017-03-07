Philly Police Search For Missing Boy, 5, And His Step-Grandfather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy and his step-grandfather.
Authorities say Naasir Thomas, 5, and 60-year-old Stewart Gertman were reported missing after Gertman never returned home on Monday.
Police say Naasir resides with his step-grandfather, who routinely cares for him.
They were both last seen around 10 a.m. at their residence on the 3600 block of Frankford Avenue.
Investigators say they have tried to contact Gertman by phone, but have been unsuccessful.
Police say Naasir is 3 feet tall, 47 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, blue sneakers, and a black jacket with fur.
Anyone with information on Naasir’s and Gertman’s whereabouts, please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244 or call 911.