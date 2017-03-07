Over 20,000 Power Outages Due To PECO Substation Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire at a PECO substation has left over 20,000 power outages in the area.
The Philadelphia Fire Department tells CBS3 that a fire was reported at the PECO substation on the 2600 block of Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia around 2:07 p.m. Hazmat teams were also called to the scene.
PECO says there are 20,453 outages in Philadelphia.
SEPTA says Allegheny and Midvale depots lost power at 2:35 p.m. Power remains out at Allegheny, but power was restored at Midvale at 2:55 p.m.
There are road closures in the area of Fox Street and Hunting Park Avenue due to the fire.
There have been no injuries.
The fire is currently not under control.