Oscar Winners – What’s Next?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With their golden statuettes at home and the adjective, “Oscar-winning,” permanently etched on their resumes, last week’s crowned stars move on with higher profiles and raised pay grades.

So what’s next for Hollywood’s major Oscar winners?

Best Actress Emma Stone (for La La Land) will play tennis great Billie Jean King, with Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, in the comedic sports biography, Battle of the Sexes.

Best Actor Casey Affleck (for Manchester by the Sea) will star as a detective, along with Robert Redford as the title character, in the comedic crime thriller, The Old Man and the Gun.

Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis (for Fences) will portray abolitionist and “conductor” on the Underground Railroad Harriet Tubman in an as-yet-untitled Civil War drama.

Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali (for Moonlight) will play two roles in the 26th-century-set science-fiction thriller, Alita: Battle Angel.

Best Director Damien Chazelle (for La La Land) will direct Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, in the biographical drama, First Man.

And Barry Jenkins, the writer-director of the year’s Best Picture (Moonlight) – and the ultimate hero of the controversial and indelible “final envelope” brouhaha at the Oscar ceremony — will co-direct a drama based on a graphic novel about a deeply religious Hasidic Jew, A Contract with God.