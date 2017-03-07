NJ Gun Carry Permit Law Relaxed, But Faces Potential Court Challenge

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey is expanding the rules under which someone can obtain a permit to carry a handgun. But there’s already talk of a court challenge to the move.

Governor Chris Christie approved the policy change, which adds “serious threat” to the list of things to be considered by police in approving a gun carry permit.

Scott Bach, Executive Director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, applauds the move.

“For far too long, New Jersey has interfered and prevented its citizens from exercising the right of self defense and this makes it a little bit easier,” Bach told KYW Newsradio.

The state still has one of the most stringent gun control laws in the nation, and legislators approved a resolution indicating the change flies in the face of the intent of that law.

Democratic leaders in the senate and assembly suggest there will be a court fight over this.

Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto issued a press release which said, “Governor Christie’s actions are an affront to the state constitution, our democratic process and public safety. The governor does not have the right to ignore legitimate legislative actions simply because he does not like them or lacks the power to stop them. This is not a dictatorship.”