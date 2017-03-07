News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 7

March 7, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Andrew McCarthy, Barack Obama, Beauty and The Beast, Chris Martin, Chris Stigall, Chrissy Tiegen, Cop Under Fire, David Clarke, david letterman, Donald Trump, Jay Z, Jefferson Health, John Hayward, Marijuana, National Review, Obamacare, pizza, Stephen Klasko, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Turtle, What's Trending

6:35 What’s Trending: Chris Martin, David Letterman, Donald Trump, National pancake dayTurtle

6:47 Donald Trump unveiled a new travel ban yesterday, barring immigration to individuals from six Middle-Eastern nations.

7:20 John Hayward: Trump ends wiretapping innuendo game by dealing himself in.

7:30 Chris speaks with Andrew McCarthy from National Review about Donald Trump’s claimed his phones were tapped by Barack Obama.

7:48 Pennsylvania’s Auditor General has suggested legalizing marijuana.

8:00 Chris talks to Jefferson Health CEO Stephen Klasko about the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

8:20 Chris talks with Sheriff David Clarke about his book, Cop Under Fire.

8:35 What’s Trending: Chrissy Teigen, Beauty and the Beast, Pizza and Milk, Jay Z

