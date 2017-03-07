New Jersey Olympian Kelsi Worrell Is Engaged

March 7, 2017 10:59 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Olympic swimmer and Voorhees Township, New Jersey, native Kelsi Worrell announced her engagement to French swimmer Thomas Dahlia on Twitter.

Worrell attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, graduating in 2012.

Worrell, 22, placed first in the 100 meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and qualified for the 2016 US Olympic team. However, she finished 9th in the semi-finals, failing to qualify for the finals in the 100 meter butterfly.

Both Worrell and Dahlia were swimmers at the University of Louisville.

