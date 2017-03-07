New CSN Documentary Examines Women’s Impact On Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comcast SportsNet is screening a new documentary that examines the impact women have had on sports. The sold out event takes place at Drexel University.

The multi-platform documentary is titled Tomboy. The title is written with a line through it in order to spark conversation about women’s participation in sports. It includes blogs, podcasts, film and discussions across the country.

“When people hear the word tomboy they have the visual that comes right up,” said CSN anchor Amy Fadool. “But with the line through it it’s really kind of breaking that stereotype.”

Fadool will moderate Wednesday night’s discussion on the documentary, which will include perspectives from female sports journalists, players and others participating in sports at every level.

“The profiles are getting higher and higher,” Fadool said. “You see women that are leading the discussion in sports, you see women that are leading the sports world.”

And the impact that women are having is growing.

“In the last 40 years, the number of girls in sports has doubled,” Fadool said.

Tomboy airs on Monday on Comcast SportsNet.

More information about Tomboy can be found on the Comcast SportsNet website.