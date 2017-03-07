SCHOOL CLOSING: Some Philly-area schools will be closed today due to power outages related to substation fire

Mount Airy Woman On Mission To Find Owner of Lost Stuffed Bunny

March 7, 2017 11:37 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Mount Airy woman is on a mission to reunite a stuffed bunny with its owner.

Kira Baker-Doyle found the bunny sitting outside “High Point Cafe” on Carpenter Lane last week.

After it sat there for a few days, she decided to take it home and clean it, before posting a picture on Facebook to find the owner.

If the owner doesn’t come forward in the next few days — Kira plans to donate the bunny to a group that helps resettle immigrants in Philadelphia.

She says it will be a happy ending either way.

