Mount Airy Woman On Mission To Find Owner of Lost Stuffed Bunny

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Mount Airy woman is on a mission to reunite a stuffed bunny with its owner.
Kira Baker-Doyle found the bunny sitting outside “High Point Cafe” on Carpenter Lane last week.
After it sat there for a few days, she decided to take it home and clean it, before posting a picture on Facebook to find the owner.
If the owner doesn’t come forward in the next few days — Kira plans to donate the bunny to a group that helps resettle immigrants in Philadelphia.
She says it will be a happy ending either way.