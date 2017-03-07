Marine Attempts to Thwart Del. Kidnapping: ‘I Locked Her In My Apartment, Grabbed My Gun’

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Without reservation, Carl Roberson jumped into action when his female neighbor showed up at his door Monday evening traumatized.

“The woman was in the hallway crying hysterical, said someone held a gun to her and tried to rob her,” said Roberson.

Roberson, who is a proud Marine, jumped into his truck and tried to chase down the suspect who ran away here at the Bluffs Apartments in the 1900 block of Sheldon Drive in Newark.

Police Link 3rd Incident To Del. Kidnapping Cases

“I locked her in my apartment, grabbed my gun, got in my truck and tried to catch the guy who tried to abduct her,” he said.

“This is extremely concerning, not just to residents, but to police as well,” said Lt. Colonel Vaughn Bond, acting chief of the New Castle Police Department.

The victim was out walking her dog Monday at about 6:30 p.m. when the suspect approached her. He followed her back to her apartment, but when her boyfriend answered the door, he took off.

While this latest victim escaped a possible robbery and assault, two other female victims weren’t as lucky.

Police believe this same suspect kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at Top of the Hill apartments on Feb. 13 and another woman at Arundel Apartments a week later.

Both were also forced to drive to ATMs to withdraw money.

A reward of up to $20,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for violent crimes being investigated by this agency.