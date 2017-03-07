Man Accused Of Punching Co-Worker For No Reason

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in South Whitehall Township have arrested a man accused of punching his co-worker for “no reason.”
According to a report from Leigh Valley Live, 33-year-old Kevin Boyle and co-worker Alexander Beidler were hanging out at Boyle’s house before a meeting at their workplace, Applebee’s.
That’s when Boyle allegedly punched Beidler in the face.
Beidler told police the punch was unprovoked and there was no argument before the incident.
He suffered a concussion from the punch and had a facial fracture on the right side of his face, said police.
Boyle reportedly turned himself in and told police the attack was unprovoked and “he does not know why he did it.”
He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.