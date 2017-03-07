Iverson Says Crossing Over MJ Was Better Than Stepping Over Lue

March 7, 2017 10:04 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Allen Iverson, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’re the top two signature plays of Allen Iverson’s career: the Michael Jordan crossover and the Tyronn Lue stepover.

But which one was better?

Better A.I. moment: Lue stepover or MJ crossover? The Answer says…

A post shared by espn (@espn) on

“You gotta say the Mike joint because it was Mike, the greatest player to ever play the game,” Iverson said on SportsCenter. 

Iverson, 41, told the story of when he went to a Charlotte Hornets game and told Jordan how much he idolized him.

“He [Jordan] was like I couldn’t have been too much of a hero to you, if you crossed me like that,” Iverson recalled.

 

