Health Advocates: 1 Million Pennsylvanians Could Lose Health Insurance Under Proposed GOP Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health advocates say the insurance plan proposed by GOP House members would have a devastating effect on Pennsylvania, both on individuals who would lose coverage and on the state economy.

Some of the plan’s most striking changes are not in the insurance exchange but in Medicaid. For one thing, it would halt any Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood which regional executive director Dayle Steinberg says would block access to thousands of women locally.

For many patients, Planned Parenthood is the only health care provider they see,” Steinberg said.

In three years, the Medicaid expansion would end, leaving 160,000 Philadelphians and a million Pennsylvanians without coverage again. Marc Stier of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center says that would cost the state 60,000 jobs and billions of dollars.

“It’s going to have a devastating impact on Pennsylvania,” he said.

Congressman Dwight Evans opposes the plan, but says voters need to let the House know how they feel.

“I encourage people to reach out to their congress people, as well as their United States senator,” Evans said.

Senator Bob Casey also opposes the measure. Senator Pat Toomey is still studying it.