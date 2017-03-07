BREAKING: Over 20,000 Power Outages Due To PECO Substation Fire

Health Advocates: 1 Million Pennsylvanians Could Lose Health Insurance Under Proposed GOP Plan

March 7, 2017 3:22 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Medicaid, Pat Loeb, Planned Parenthood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health advocates say the insurance plan proposed by GOP House members would have a devastating effect on Pennsylvania, both on individuals who would lose coverage and on the state economy.

Some of the plan’s most striking changes are not in the insurance exchange but in Medicaid. For one thing, it would halt any Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood which regional executive director Dayle Steinberg says would block access to thousands of women locally.

For many patients, Planned Parenthood is the only health care provider they see,” Steinberg said.

In three years, the Medicaid expansion would end, leaving 160,000 Philadelphians and a million Pennsylvanians without coverage again. Marc Stier of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center says that would cost the state 60,000 jobs and billions of dollars.

“It’s going to have a devastating impact on Pennsylvania,” he said.

Congressman Dwight Evans opposes the plan, but says voters need to let the House know how they feel.

“I encourage people to reach out to their congress people, as well as their United States senator,” Evans said.

Senator Bob Casey also opposes the measure. Senator Pat Toomey is still studying it.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia