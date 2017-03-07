Flyers Set For Key Game In Buffalo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be on the road Tuesday night, continuing their playoff push in Buffalo.

This is the second of four straight road games for the Flyers and these next three games are all against teams (Buffalo, Toronto and Boston) that are all battling for playoff spots in the East. The Flyers (68 points on a 30-36-8 record) come into tonight three points behind the Islanders for that final wildcard spot.

Buffalo sits two points behind the Flyers with 66 points (27-27-12).

The Flyers and Buffalo have already met twice this season. On October 25th at the Center, the Flyers won in a shootout, 4-3. Then on January 10th, the Sabres won in Buffalo, 4-1.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about the Flyers and this match-up with Buffalo.

