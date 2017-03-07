Drexel Holds ‘Meet The Philadelphia News Directors’ Panel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University held a “Meet the Philadelphia News Directors” panel Tuesday morning.
Margaret Cronan, vice president and news director for CBS3 and CW Philly, and Steve Butler, director of news and programming for KYW Newsradio, took part in the event hosted by Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Those in attendance heard from the decision-makers on the latest trends in news and digital, and the behind-the scenes decisions that goes into news coverage in the Philadelphia region.