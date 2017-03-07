DEVELOPING: Philly Police Searching For Missing-5-Year-Old Boy

Drexel Holds ‘Meet The Philadelphia News Directors’ Panel

March 7, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Drexel University, Meet the Philadelphia News Directors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University held a “Meet the Philadelphia News Directors” panel Tuesday morning.

Margaret Cronan, vice president and news director for CBS3 and CW Philly, and Steve Butler, director of news and programming for KYW Newsradio, took part in the event hosted by Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Those in attendance heard from the decision-makers on the latest trends in news and digital, and the behind-the scenes decisions that goes into news coverage in the Philadelphia region.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia