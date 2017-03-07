Chris Coons Pushes For Senate Investigation Into Trump’s Russian Ties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Delaware Senator Chris Coons called for further investigations into Donald Trump’s suspected collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the issue will continue to plague the public trust until there is a full and complete airing of the facts.

“There were some, some, who were saying we don’t need to investigate this. There’s nothing here. Let’s move on. What I said and what I’ll repeat again today is that we owe the American people a non-partisan, thorough investigation of what evidence there is about conversations or collusion between the Trump campaign and senior Russian intelligence officials, senior Russian leaders, up to and including Putin. I’m not saying that I’ve seen that evidence, that I know that it exists. What I’m saying is we need to have the Senate Intelligence Committee get access to what intelligence was collected, to what transcripts there are.”

Coons also demanded on Trump to release his taxes returns for further clarity into his business dealings before taking office.

“One of the reasons, I think, that a cloud of suspicion still hangs over Donald Trump and his administration is we don’t have transparency into who his investors are, who is business partners are. He is the first President in decades to refuse to disclose his taxes and where we don’t know what his potential conflicts of interest are.”

He also addressed the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions who, during his confirmation hearings, did not disclose his contact with the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

“Perjury requires a proof of willfulness, so he clearly said something that wasn’t factually true. He was asked did you meet with senior Russian officials and he said no. The Attorney General has subsequently explained what he understood the question to be rather than what the question actually was. I’ve called on him, not to resign, but to return to the Senate Judiciary Committee and answer our questions so we can clear the air and get through this, one way or the other.”

