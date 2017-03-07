Conservative Group Unhappy With ACA Replacement Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Akash Chougule, from the conservative advocacy group Americans For Prosperity expressed displeasure with the unveiling of a Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, that this is not what people voted for.

“A little bit disappointed in what the bill actually contains, eliminating one entitlement, replacing it with another. It keeps this huge expansion of the welfare state in the form of Medicaid expansion. It maintains way too many federal regulations. These are all things that the American people didn’t like about Obamacare. They voted over and over again for candidates who pledged to repeal Obamacare. Instead, they’re merely replacing it with another big government program.”

Chougule says the solution to America’s healthcare crisis is less government involvement, and the GOP’s latest effort does not accomplish that.

“People are not happy with the direction that healthcare is going and the reason these problems are happening to people, the increase in premiums, the cancelled plans, people can’t see their own doctor, is because of the federal government’s massive involvement in inflating healthcare costs, not doing anything to increase the supply or increase access, merely getting caught up in this debate about how many people have insurance cards and nothing about what are we actually doing to control costs. The Democrats created this problem with Obamacare, convoluted the debate between cost control and actual insurance coverage and, unfortunately, the Republicans have gotten caught up in this. Their bill is caught in between with no real vision to address either one.”

