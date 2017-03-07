Conference In Bucks County Aims To Help Those Who Help Victims Of Child Abuse

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Buck County’s Children’s Advocacy Center hosted its 6th annual Conference on Crimes Against Children on Tuesday at Delaware Valley University.

The goal of the conference is to help provide resources and tools to those who investigate child abuse or provide treatment.

“It’s always timely, but I think it’s really in the public’s consciousness right now,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Weintraub’s office is prosecuting several high-profile cases, including the rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer, the Feasterville man accused of sexually assaulting Amish girls sent to live with him by their parents, and William Thomas the Falls Township maintenance man, who police say had hundreds of pairs of little girls underwear hanging from the ceiling of his trailer.

“We’ve never had so many high-profile cases as we do right now, Weintraub said. “And we could use all the help and enlightenment and education that we could get.”

Keynote speaker, Brown professor Dr. Ross Cheit, discussed his latest book. The “Witch-Hunt Narrative” asks is skepticism of accusers has created an atmosphere where children are not believed when they say they’re being molested.