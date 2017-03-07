BREAKING: Over 20,000 Power Outages Due To PECO Substation Fire

Authorities Using DNA Testing To ID Severed Leg Found Along Delaware River

March 7, 2017 3:10 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Delaware River, KYW Newsradio, Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities in New Jersey are performing forensic tests on a severed human leg found washed up on the shore of the National Park in Gloucester County.

Investigators probing the disappearance of a man believed to have jumped off a double-decker bridge along Interstate 95 say they’re fairly certain the leg is from the victim’s body.

DNA tests will help to confirm it.

Authorities say the Pennsylvania man was reported missing by his family in mid-December.

They say the man’s upper torso without legs was recovered near the Girard Point Bridge on February 16.

Investigators believe the legs may have been severed from the submerged body by propellers from large boats navigating the Delaware River.

